Henry Schein (HSIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY 2023 guidance at $5.18-$5.35 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Henry Schein stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. Henry Schein has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,932,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

