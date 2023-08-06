Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of VPG opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $505.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.29. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,815,275.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.