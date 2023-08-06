Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
NASDAQ WEYS opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $239.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.90. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $29.71.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
