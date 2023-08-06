Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Weyco Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $239.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.90. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

Weyco Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Weyco Group by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41,185 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 39,206 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.