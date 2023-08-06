Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 12.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
