Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Price Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $165.82 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $108.34 and a 1-year high of $223.77. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.27.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Wingstop by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

