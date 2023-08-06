Morgan Stanley Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $188.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WING. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $165.82 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $108.34 and a 1 year high of $223.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.27.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

