Truist Financial Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $186.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $196.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WING. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wingstop from $174.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $165.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.95 and its 200-day moving average is $183.27. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $108.34 and a twelve month high of $223.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

