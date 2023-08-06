WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.40.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.00.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

