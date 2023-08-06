Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WVVI opened at $5.98 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau acquired 6,588 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $38,539.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,881.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

