Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $86.80 and last traded at $83.24, with a volume of 10387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.23.

The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.70. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Tennant

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $297,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,944.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after buying an additional 35,440 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 711,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,761,000 after purchasing an additional 96,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after purchasing an additional 59,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

