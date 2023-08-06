Contrasting Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) and Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Amgen pays an annual dividend of $8.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ono Pharmaceutical pays an annual dividend of $16.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 262.8%. Amgen pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ono Pharmaceutical pays out 362.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Amgen has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Amgen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 30.02% 226.41% 13.18% Ono Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Amgen and Ono Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amgen and Ono Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 4 3 6 0 2.15 Ono Pharmaceutical 1 2 0 0 1.67

Amgen currently has a consensus target price of $248.82, indicating a potential upside of 2.28%. Given Amgen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Amgen is more favorable than Ono Pharmaceutical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amgen and Ono Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $26.32 billion 4.94 $6.55 billion $14.83 16.40 Ono Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A $4.57 1.38

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Ono Pharmaceutical. Ono Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amgen beats Ono Pharmaceutical on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization. It also markets Nplate, Vectibix, MVASI, Parsabiv, EPOGEN, KANJINTI, BLINCYTO, Aimovig, EVENITY, AMGEVITATM, Sensipar/Mimpara, NEUPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Corlanor, and AVSOLA. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharma AG; UCB; Bayer HealthCare LLC; BeiGene, Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Datos Health; and Verastem, Inc. to evaluate VS-6766 in combination with lumakrastm (Sotorasib) in patients with KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. It has an agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083, a Phase 3-ready anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune diseases; and research and development collaboration with Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. and Plexium, Inc. Amgen Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors. The company also provides GLACTIV and FORXIGA tablets for type 2 diabetes; FORXIGA tablets for the treatment of diabetes; ONOACT injections for tachyarrhythmia; OPALMON tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; CORALAN for treatment of chronic heart failure; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; RIVASTACH patches for Alzheimer's disease; ONGENTYS tablets for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PARSABIV, an intravenous injection for dialysis patients; STAYBLA tablets for overactive bladder; ONON capsules and dry syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and JOYCLU intra-articular injection for the improvement of joint function, as well as RECALBON tablets for osteoporosis. In addition, it is developing products for esophageal, urothelial carcinoma, Hodgkin's lymphoma, ovarian, bladder, prostate, hepatocellular carcinoma, pancreatic, biliary tract, virus positive/negative solid carcinoma, gastric, esophageal, urothelial, hepatocellular, thyroid, colorectal, melanoma, acute myeloid leukemia, non-small cell lung cancer, primary central nervous system lymphoma, myelodysplastic syndrome, polymyositis/dermatomyositis, tachyarrhythmia, pemphigus, generalized scleroderma, enthesopathy, diabetic polyneuropathy, neurodegenerative, autoimmune, narcolepsy, and thrombosis. The company was founded in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

