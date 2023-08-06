The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives $399.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $399.44.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $388.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.51.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

