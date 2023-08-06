Head-To-Head Survey: Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) vs. Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY)

Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) and Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Südzucker and Kikkoman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Südzucker N/A N/A N/A Kikkoman N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Südzucker and Kikkoman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Südzucker 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kikkoman 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Südzucker presently has a consensus price target of C$14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.14%. Given Südzucker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Südzucker is more favorable than Kikkoman.

17.9% of Kikkoman shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Südzucker and Kikkoman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Südzucker N/A N/A N/A C($0.02) -403.35 Kikkoman N/A N/A N/A $66.31 0.84

Südzucker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kikkoman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Südzucker pays an annual dividend of C$0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kikkoman pays an annual dividend of $15.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.6%. Südzucker pays out -714.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kikkoman pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Kikkoman beats Südzucker on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar. The Special Products segment produces functional food ingredients, including dietary fibers, sugar substitutes, sugar, rice starches/flours, and functionalized wheat protein for food, animal feed, non-food, and pharmaceutical industries. This segment also offers frozen and chilled pizzas, pasta, baguette, bread snacks, sauces, and dressings, as well as portion packed foods and non-food products to hotels, caterers, food retailers, and restaurants. The CropEnergies segment produces fuel-grade ethanol, rectified spirits, protein-based food and animal feed, biogenic CO2, and alcohol to oil companies and traders, food, animal feed, beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. The Starch segment offers starches, saccharification products, ethanol, and byproducts which includes animal feed and fertilizers to food, paper, textiles, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, petroleum, and animal feed industries. The Fruit segment produces fruit preparations for the dairy, ice cream, baked goods, and food service industries; and fruit juice concentrates, pure juices, fruit wines, natural aromas, and beverage bases for beverage industry. It is also involved in agricultural and cultivation of products. The company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. Südzucker AG is a subsidiary of Süddeutsche Zuckerrübenverwertungs-Genossenschaft eG.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products. In addition, it produces and sells clinical diagnostic reagents, hygiene inspection agents, and processing enzymes, as well as chemical products, including hyaluronic acid; and offers real estate rental, logistics, and back-office support services. The company was formerly known as Kikkoman Shoyu Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Kikkoman Corporation in 1980. Kikkoman Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Noda, Japan.

