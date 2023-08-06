UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $20.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.59.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE UBS opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.
