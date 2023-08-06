UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $20.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE UBS opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,714,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,512,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,812,000 after purchasing an additional 494,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

