Cool (NYSE:CLCO) and Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Head to Head Survey

Cool (NYSE:CLCO) and Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cool and Golden Ocean Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $190.69 million 2.86 $85.74 million N/A N/A Golden Ocean Group $1.04 billion 1.47 $461.85 million $1.63 4.69

Golden Ocean Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golden Ocean Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cool and Golden Ocean Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Golden Ocean Group has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.45%. Given Golden Ocean Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Ocean Group is more favorable than Cool.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Golden Ocean Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Golden Ocean Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Golden Ocean Group pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and Golden Ocean Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A Golden Ocean Group 31.36% 17.32% 9.97%

Summary

Golden Ocean Group beats Cool on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 16, 2023, it owned a fleet of 74 dry bulk vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

