SEB (OTC:SEBYF) vs. Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Head to Head Contrast

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) and SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mohawk Industries and SEB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Industries $11.74 billion 0.57 $25.25 million ($5.04) -20.89 SEB N/A N/A N/A C$3.49 30.60

Mohawk Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SEB. Mohawk Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Industries -2.82% 7.27% 4.08% SEB N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Mohawk Industries and SEB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

75.6% of Mohawk Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of SEB shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Mohawk Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mohawk Industries and SEB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mohawk Industries 2 2 2 0 2.00 SEB 1 1 0 0 1.50

Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus price target of $119.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. SEB has a consensus price target of C$92.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.40%. Given Mohawk Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mohawk Industries is more favorable than SEB.

Summary

Mohawk Industries beats SEB on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, natural stone, porcelain slab, quartz countertop, and other products, as well as installation materials under the American Olean, Daltile, Eliane, EmilGroup, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers floor covering products in various colors, textures, and patterns, including broadloom carpets, carpet tiles, rugs and mats, carpet pads, laminate, medium-density fiberboards, wood flooring, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), and sheet vinyl products through floor covering retailers, distributors, home centers, mass merchants, department stores, e-commerce retailers, shop at home, buying groups, builders, commercial contractors, and commercial end users. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin Commercial, Durkan, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Mohawk Home, Pergo, Portico, and Quick-Step brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides laminate, LVT and sheet vinyl, wood flooring, broadloom carpet, and carpet tile collections; and roofing panels, insulation boards, mezzanine flooring products, and chipboards under the Feltex, GH Commercial, Godfrey Hirst, Hycraft, IVC Commercial, IVC Home, Leoline, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin brands. This segment also licenses its intellectual property to flooring manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.

About SEB

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics including electrical cooking products, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, and multicookers; beverage preparation products, which includes filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, and home beer-taps; and food preparation products comprising blenders, soy milk makers, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters. The company also provides home and personal care, which includes linen care, such as irons and steam generators, and garment steamers; canister vacuum cleaners with or without dust bag, steam and upright vacuum cleaners and sweepers, and versatile vacuums, and robots; home comfort products, such as fans, heaters, and air purifiers; and personal care products including hair care appliances, depilators, electrical beard trimmers and hair clippers, and bathroom scales. In addition, it offers cookware comprising frying pans, saucepans, woks, pressure cookers, bakeware, kitchen utensils, food storage containers, vacuum flasks, and mugs. The company provides its products under various consumer brands including Aron, Asia Vina, Calor, Clock, EMSA, imusa, Kaiser, Krupus, Maharaj Whiteline, MIRRO, Moulinex, OBH NORDICA, PANEX, Rochedo, Rowenta, Samurai, Seb, SUPOR, Tefal T-fal, umco, and WearEver brands. Further, it offers under premium brands, which includes All-Clad, Krampouz, Lagostina, Silit, and WMF brands; and professional brands, such as HEPP, Schaerer Coffee ProCare, Wilbur Curtis, and Zummo brands. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Écully, France.

