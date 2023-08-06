Financial Analysis: Osisko Development (ODV) & Its Rivals

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Osisko Development to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko Development and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $58.33 million -$148.04 million -2.20 Osisko Development Competitors $2.53 billion -$36.20 million 5.52

Profitability

Osisko Development’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Osisko Development and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -329.29% -26.15% -19.66% Osisko Development Competitors -38.46% -7.22% -2.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Osisko Development and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Development Competitors 687 2992 3742 88 2.43

Osisko Development currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.42%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 249.12%. Given Osisko Development’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko Development has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development’s peers have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Osisko Development peers beat Osisko Development on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

