XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Critical Analysis

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for XWELL and Verb Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

XWELL presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 297.93%. Verb Technology has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,603.70%. Given Verb Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than XWELL.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $38.95 million 0.54 -$32.84 million ($0.38) -0.66 Verb Technology $9.44 million 0.49 -$37.44 million ($13.99) -0.08

This table compares XWELL and Verb Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

XWELL has higher revenue and earnings than Verb Technology. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verb Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares XWELL and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -87.44% -58.73% -42.66% Verb Technology -401.41% -274.75% -115.12%

Volatility & Risk

XWELL has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verb Technology has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of XWELL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Verb Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XWELL beats Verb Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers marketing support to health and health-related channels. It operates stores, as well as offers its services through an integrated digital platform. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL, Inc. in October 2022. XWELL, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook. The company provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as printing and fulfillment services. In addition, it offers subscription-based application services. The company serves large enterprises in the life sciences sector, professional sports franchises, and other business sectors. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

