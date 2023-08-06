Brokerages Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price at $229.76

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workday Stock Up 0.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY opened at $230.12 on Thursday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of -223.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

