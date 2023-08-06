Analysts Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT at $22.40

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,393,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

