Brokerages Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Target Price at $64.86

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENOV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday. Finally, 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Performance

Enovis stock opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. Enovis has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Insider Activity at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Enovis had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,499.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,479.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,108 shares of company stock valued at $119,139 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.