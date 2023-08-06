Brokerages Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Price Target at GBX 1,822.50

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,822.50 ($23.40).
ENT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.62) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,805 ($23.17) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, June 16th.
In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.53), for a total value of £638,976.80 ($820,357.94). Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
