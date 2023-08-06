Brokerages Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Price Target at GBX 1,822.50

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,822.50 ($23.40).

ENT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.62) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,805 ($23.17) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entain

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.53), for a total value of £638,976.80 ($820,357.94). Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Entain Price Performance

Entain Company Profile

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,399 ($17.96) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,283.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,349.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,316.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,045 ($13.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,596.50 ($20.50).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

