Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Price Target at $58.06

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $36.00 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 390.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,333,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,922,000 after acquiring an additional 154,638 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

