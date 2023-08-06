Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Receives $43.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 528.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $968.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $43.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 562.52%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $974.0 million in 181 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease).

