Analysts Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) PT at $10.11

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.11.

AQN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -129.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.216 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -716.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.