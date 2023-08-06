Brokerages Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price at $61.11

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

