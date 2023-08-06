Analysts Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Price Target at $499.43

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $499.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

LMT opened at $445.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $456.47 and its 200-day moving average is $465.01. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.