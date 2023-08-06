FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Boosted by William Blair

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rover Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Rover Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rover Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROVR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rover Group from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rover Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Rover Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of ROVR stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rover Group had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Rover Group

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 136,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

