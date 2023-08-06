Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average is $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

