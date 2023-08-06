Brokers Offer Predictions for Medallion Financial Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $238.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Medallion Financial by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

