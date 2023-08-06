FY2024 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Cut by KeyCorp

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.44.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $172.83 on Friday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $134.64 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.58.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $251,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 120.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 108.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

