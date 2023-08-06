FY2024 EPS Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn $8.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.10. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average is $110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $266.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

