Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CCL Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.02.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.62 billion.

CCL Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

