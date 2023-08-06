Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CCL Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.02.
CCL Industries Stock Performance
CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.62 billion.
CCL Industries Announces Dividend
