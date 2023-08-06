TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $10.57 Per Share

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.23.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut TFI International from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.464 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

