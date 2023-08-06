FY2024 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.00. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFI International Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.89. TFI International has a 52 week low of $85.86 and a 52 week high of $133.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 14.0% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TFI International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in TFI International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

