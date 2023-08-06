Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neptune Digital Assets Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Neptune Digital Assets in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Neptune Digital Assets’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance
Shares of NDA stock opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 45.94. Neptune Digital Assets has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$36.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.41.
Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, yield farming, and liquidity mining with decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens and associated ecosystems.
Further Reading
