William Blair Comments on MiX Telematics Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for MiX Telematics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for MiX Telematics’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

NYSE MIXT opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.94.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0576 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $124,359.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,622,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,205,325 shares of company stock worth $347,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,592,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 134,964 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

See Also

