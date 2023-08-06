Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Cut by Zacks Research

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NDAQ. Bank of America cut their target price on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $49.45 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

