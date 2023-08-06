WNS (Holdings) Limited to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for WNS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for WNS’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WNS. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE WNS opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average is $81.39. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

