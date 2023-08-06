Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOOT. UBS Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

BOOT opened at $99.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 463.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.