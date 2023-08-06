Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.86 EPS.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Boot Barn Stock Performance
BOOT opened at $99.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 463.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boot Barn
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.