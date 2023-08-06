Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FCX. Barclays raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

FCX stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.03. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

