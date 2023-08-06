Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Halliburton Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

HAL stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,925.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,623 shares of company stock worth $11,429,183. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

