Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GameStop in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

GameStop Stock Performance

GME opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. GameStop has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in GameStop by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GameStop by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other news, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,700.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,700.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $243,962.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,302.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,990 shares of company stock worth $3,010,604 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

