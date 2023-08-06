Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Boosted by KeyCorp

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Paycom Software in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

PAYC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Paycom Software stock opened at $290.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.40. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 25.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,415,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Paycom Software by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 15.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Paycom Software by 46.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

