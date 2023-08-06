Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Cut by Zacks Research

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $16.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2025 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $103.79 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average of $108.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,514,000 after buying an additional 1,316,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 895.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,665,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.