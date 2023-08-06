Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 98,554.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,067,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058,176 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572,347 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $66,663,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.