Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Dril-Quip, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Dril-Quip in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dril-Quip’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRQ. StockNews.com cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.07. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.