Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Increased by Capital One Financial

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

CNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of CNX opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 66.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 30.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

