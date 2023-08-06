Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $73.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.16. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

In related news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $281,352.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 620,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 630.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 203,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $5,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

