Royal Bank of Canada Trims First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Target Price to C$19.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCXXF opened at $10.92 on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.